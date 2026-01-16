Bha Bha Ba Review: Dileep starrer is all fluff and no substance that even Mohanlal can’t save

Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep in the lead role, was released in theaters on December 18, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Apart from the 2 Countries actor, the movie features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy, Balu Varghese, and many others in key roles. Moreover, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar, and others make cameo appearances. If you’re planning to watch the film online, here is the Pinkvilla review you need to read.

The Plot

Bha Bha Ba begins with the kidnapping of the newly-elected Chief Minister of Kerala, CK Joseph, by a man who identifies himself as the “Commoner.” After abducting the CM, he retreats to his hideout and urges citizens to submit their grievances to him in writing so that he can relay them directly to the minister.

As chaos ensues following CM’s disappearance, a group of police officers, led by Joseph’s son, Noble, attempts to capture the Commoner and uncover his identity. It is revealed that the Commoner is a man named Ram Damodar, also known as Radar, who suffers from certain mental health conditions.

What follows is a spoof-filled action-comedy escapade that focuses on why Radar kidnapped the CM, whether they share any past, and who is aiding him in the mission.

The Good

Bha Bha Ba becomes somewhat tolerable to watch, mainly due to its yesteryear references. The film has minor narrative moments that offer a few laughs, mostly relying on nostalgic callbacks and comic timing.

In several instances, the movie effectively capitalizes on its meta nature, offering a few memorable moments. However, with mediocre performances, haphazard narration, and poor writing, the film fails to offer anything that truly connects with the audience.

Coming to the technical aspects, Gopi Sundar scores well with his background music. The musician binds together some hard-hitting tracks that are exhilarating to experience. Moreover, the reuse of the song Sona Sona for a fight scene comes as a pleasant surprise.

The cinematography by Armo also works well, though certain frames feel heavily inspired by films like Leo and Good Bad Ugly.

The Bad

Bha Bha Ba stands as one of the best examples of a movie that offers only noise and no real entertainment. The film, which was hailed as Dileep’s comeback, does not come close to the humor levels of his earlier ventures, only scratching the surface of comic relief through references.

Following the wave of meta or “brain-rot” films in recent years, this movie also attempts to enter the genre but fails entirely. While other films in this space may lack logic, they at least manage to be entertaining.

With lazy inclusions of Thalapathy Vijay references and a cameo by Mohanlal, it becomes evident that the makers are attempting to capitalize on star power.

From a musical standpoint, Shaan Rahman continues his recent streak of delivering mediocre compositions, resulting in a tracklist that adds little value. Even the dance number featuring Mohanlal and Dileep together sounds like a bootleg version of Naa Ready from Leo.

Additionally, editor Ranjan Pramod could have trimmed significant portions of the film, possibly reducing it to the length of an Instagram Reel and sparing audiences from investing time in such a futile experience.

Moreover, the writers included scenes that criticize or, to a greater extent, mock real-life incidents, making the film not only boring but also unethical and harsh.

The Performances

Dileep attempts to regain his former mojo through action-comedy but falls short, failing to strike a balance between action and humor. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan also try to salvage the film, but are unable to do so.

While Sandy Master provides a few calmer moments, Mohanlal does his best with his cameo, though it is far from enough to save the film. The forced cameo by SJ Suryah, seemingly included to set up a sequel that may never materialize, also feels pointless.

The Verdict

Bha Bha Ba is an aimless comedy venture that tries to cater to Dileep’s fans by heavily relying on nostalgia and references. However, with fan service having reached a saturation point and the film suffering from poor storytelling, the experience becomes exhausting to watch.

If you’re not a hardcore Dileep fan, it’s best to skip this film, even on OTT.

