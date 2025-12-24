Bha Bha Ba team reveals Mohanlal’s reaction to playing Thalapathy Vijay fan: ‘He will be so happy to see this’

Bha Bha Ba, starring Dileep in the lead role, was released in theaters on December 18, 2025. Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, the movie featured Mohanlal in an extended cameo as Ghilli Bala, a gangster and a Thalapathy Vijay fan.

Bha Bha Ba team reveals Mohanlal’s reaction to playing a Thalapathy Vijay fan

Speaking with Ginger Media, the team said, “After he heard the narration, Mohanlal sir said, ‘Vijay would be so happy to see this.’ Lalettan was thrilled to play the role. He understood exactly what the film was about and fully supported it.”

The team particularly highlighted a scene from the movie that served as a nod to Vijay’s iconic film Ghilli, explaining how ‘excited’ the superstar was to portray the character.

More about Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is an action-comedy film starring Dileep in the lead role. The movie follows Radar, a mad conman who kidnaps the Chief Minister of Kerala, CK Joseph, by slipping him a drink mixed with laxatives.

The CM’s own son, NEA officer Noble, becomes the investigating officer, while a small group of experts works alongside him as double agents. As the narrative unfolds, the CM’s past connection with the conman is revealed, paving the way for some unhinged, comical, and illogical moments.

Apart from the CID Moosa actor, the film features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, and several others in key roles. Additionally, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar, Riyaz Khan, and others make cameo appearances.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film Vrusshabha. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the fantasy actioner tells the story of a businessman who starts having visions of his past life as a king, fighting against a rival who happens to be his son in the present day. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on December 25, 2025.

Looking ahead, the superstar recently wrapped up shooting for his highly anticipated movie Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime drama thriller continues Georgekutty’s story. The film is likely to be released in the summer of 2026.

