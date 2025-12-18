Bha Bha Ba Twitter Review: Read 11 tweets before watching Dileep's film in theaters

The Malayalam action comedy Bha Bha Ba – Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam hit theatres worldwide on December 18, 2025, and early audience reactions have begun pouring in on X (formerly Twitter). Directed by Dhananjay Shankar in his debut outing, the film stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Mohanlal making an extended cameo appearance.

As first-day shows rolled out, social media quickly turned into a space for instant reviews, offering a glimpse into how viewers are responding to the film’s tone, performances, and presentation.

Initial reactions suggest that the film’s biggest talking point is Dileep’s screen presence. One early viewer wrote that the “biggest hype factor in Bha Bha Ba is always the presence of this man,” highlighting how much attention his performance is drawing.

Another reaction focused on a specific stretch in the narrative, noting, “Last 15 minutes before interval. Dileepettan maan… What a performance till now,” indicating that the pre-interval block has left a strong impression on audiences watching the first shows. Another reaction showcased the level of entertainment in this film: "Totally a paisa vasool entertainment!!"

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Several early tweets describe the film as a high-energy entertainer that does not demand much logical engagement. One post summed up the viewing experience by saying, “Leave the brain outside & enjoy the peak madness,” suggesting that the film leans heavily into exaggerated humour and chaos. Another viewer echoed the excitement around the opening portion by stating, “Bha Bha Ba first half is blast,” pointing to a lively and fast-paced start that seems to be connecting with sections of the audience.

However, not all early reactions have been unanimously positive. A contrasting opinion described the film as “a lavishly made mid-comedy skit, a spoof, and a fully forced, over-the-top, clichéd fest.” This reaction indicates that some viewers felt the humor and style were excessive and heavily reliant on familiar tropes, even though the scale and production values stood out.

Here are some more Twitter reactions:

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions, the film features a screenplay by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, with additional dialogues by director Dhananjay Shankar.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Armo, editor Ranjan Abraham, and music composers Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sundar. With a supporting cast that includes Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley, the film brings together a familiar mix of faces.

ALSO READ: AA22xA6: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s movie to go Dhurandhar way? Likely to be made in 2 parts