Bhaagamathie 2 likely to be 50th movie of Anushka Shetty; Reports

Anushka Shetty, affectionately known as Sweety, turned 42 today, and a piece of news is buzzing on social media on her birthday. It is reported that a sequel to Shetty’s 2018 hit film, Bhaagamathie is in the works. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The Billa actress starred in the women-oriented film Bhaagamathie, and reports suggest that the sequel is in the works. According to reports, discussions for the sequel are already underway, and it is expected to be produced by UV Creations, the banner behind her recent venture, Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.

The sequel, reportedly tentatively titled Bhaagamathie 2, is rumored to be Anushka's 50th film, which is adding to the excitement for her dedicated fanbase.

No further information about the sequel film has been released, and there is no clarity on who will be directing it. It is still unclear whether G Ashok, the director of the original film, will be returning for the sequel. The choice of director will play a crucial role in shaping the film's narrative and overall direction.

More about the Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie movie

Bhaagamathie released in January 2018, was a commercial success and marked Anushka's return to the silver screen after her iconic role in Baahubali 2. It was released in Telugu and Tamil and achieved commercial success.

The first installment was a riveting blend of history and the supernatural, delivering a captivating crime thriller. The film centered around Chanchala, a character imprisoned for her fiancé's murder. CBI Joint Director Vaishnavi Natarajan enlists Chanchala as a witness in a case involving the theft of ancient idols, ultimately involving powerful figures.

Anushka Shetty's stellar performance as Bhaagamathie was the true gem of the film. Her portrayal exuded grace, talent, and a commanding screen presence. Anushka shined throughout the film, demonstrating her ability to carry a movie on her shoulders.

Check out the trailer of Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie movie below

Meanwhile, the supporting cast members Unni Mukundan and Jayaram also delivered impressive performances. Mukundan made a significant impact on the Telugu film industry in his brief role as Shakti, while Jayaram added depth to his character as Ishwar Prasad, a politician with Gandhian intentions. Their performances and compelling dialogue exchanges were a highlight of the film.

Despite a narrative that occasionally switched back and forth between Chanchala and Bhaagamathie's stories, the film managed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The captivating background score by S Thaman and expert camerawork by R Madhi further enhanced the overall experience.

