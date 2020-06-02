Bhaagamathie actor Jayaram reveals the reason for landing key roles in films starring Prabhas and Jr NTR

Jayaram reveals how his role in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo led to him landing roles in films with stars like Prabhas and Jr NTR in the lead.

The south actor Jayaram who is known for his stellar performances in Malayalam and Tamil films will feature in the upcoming films starring Baahubali actor Prabhas. Jayaram will reportedly play a key role in Jr NTR's upcoming film. The news reports state that Jayaram revealed the reason for landing roles in the films with such big stars from the south film industry. The Bhaagamathie actor Jayaram played the villain's role in the Anushka Shetty starrer. This film led to Jayaram getting a role in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial titled, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo with Allu Arjun in the lead.

This film had Pooja Hedge as the female lead. The southern actor Jayaram reportedly managed to impress the makers of south films with Prabhas and Jr NTR in the lead. According to news reports, Prabhas will be playing the lead in a film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. This film also had sultry diva Pooja Hegde in the lead. As far as Jr NTR is concerned, the talented actor will be playing the lead in SS Rajamouli directorial called RRR.

The south flick which is touted to be a period drama will also have actor cum producer Ram Charan. Bhaagamathie actor Jayaram further adds that Tamil happens to be his mother tongue, which makes it easy for him to try out films in the Tamil film industry as well. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the actor Jayaram on the big screen.

