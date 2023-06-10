Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna locks horns with Arjun Rampal in mass action drama

Balakrishna's next Bhagavanth Kesari with Anil Ravipudi is one of the most awaited and anticipated Telugu movies. Today, on the special occasion of Balakrishna's birthday, the teaser of the film has been released and it's a perfect treat for fans. The film promises a full-loaded mass and action entertainer.

The teaser shows antagonist Arjun Rampal as a ruler locks horns with Balakrishna, the hero named Nelakonda Bhagavvanth Kesari. The video is packed with slow-motion shots, punch dialogues, and action sequences. Overall, Nandamuri is back yet again with his trademark film and fans can't wait to watch it.

Watch Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari teaser here;

Anil Ravipudi and Arjun Rampal's birthday wishes to Balakrishna

Director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and shared a few BTS pics from sets with Balakrishna to wish him a happy birthday. The F3 filmmaker wrote, "Happy birthday Balakrishna garu." The journey with you during the shoot process of #BhagavanthKesari is so memorable which I cherish for the rest of my life sir, Learned many great things and humbled with your amazing treatment always."

Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle to wish Nandamuri Balakrishna on his birthday. He shared a photo with the actor-politician and wrote, Happy happy birthday dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna wish you all the health, love and Happiness. Ready for the blasting teaser of #BhagvanthKesari today. #happybirthdaybalakrishna #bhagvanthkesari #teaserlaunch



About Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari is expected to be a mass commercial entertainer with the right amount of family-based drama thrown into the mix. The film marks the debut of Arjun Rampal in Tollywood. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead and Sreeleela will be seen playing a key role. However, the team has not disclosed the rest of the ensemble cast and is keeping it under wraps for the time being. Music is composed by S Thaman and action choreography is handled by V Venkat.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to be released for Dusshera.

