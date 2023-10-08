Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna film promises action-packed spectacle; Sreeleela gets meaty role

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi fans had eagerly been waiting for the theatrical trailer of their upcoming movie, Bhagavanth Kesari. Finally, the trailer is out and it promises a visual action-packed spectacle for the moviegoers.

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer opens with Nandamuri Balakrishna's character motivating his niece to be strong and join the army. However, his strict training methods don't sit well with her. Meanwhile, Bhagavanth Kesari finds himself facing off against a powerful industrialist who considers himself to be the most dominant force in his area.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who is known for his commercial style of story-telling, yet again gears up to serve a film that is sure to please the masses. Bhagavanth Kesari showcases Nandamuri Balakrishna's character in a never-before-seen avatar. In the second of the trailer, where NBK gets into action mode to save his niece, is sure to leave you spellbound. It is the high point of the trailer. Thaman's music makes every frame look raw and powerful. He uplifts the visuals with his terrific background score

The trailer launch event was held today in Warangal, and it was attended by a massive crowd. Vamshi Paidipally, Bobby, and Gopichand Malineni were also present as guests at the event to launch the trailer.

Sreeleela has got a meaty role as Bhagavanth’s niece and that factor brings freshness to the narrative. Arjun Rampal appears as a powerful antagonist, while Kajal Aggarwal's role is set to bring a huge twist to the story.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on the Shine Screens banner, the trailer sets high expectations. Bhagavanth Kesari is set for its theatrical release on October 19th, this Dussehra.

