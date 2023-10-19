Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about NBK starrer

Bhagavanth Kesari, the Nandamuri Balakrishna film with F2 director Anil Ravipudi is currently in theatres and fans on the internet can’t seem to keep calm about it. The film which is an action comedy-drama features Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal in leading roles.

The film’s plot focuses on the character Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari played by NBK who forces his niece Vijayalakshmi (Sreeleela) to join the Indian Army in order to handle dire situations and become strong in life, but Kesari's life takes a dramatic turn when he soon locks horns with a wealthy business magnate Rahul Sanghvi (Arjun Rampal).

Reviews for Bhagavanth Kesari on X (formerly Twitter)

The film is being showered with love by fans all over the internet, some taking it to X and sharing visuals of fans enjoying it in the theatres. The film is celebrated as a different kind of movie, which Nandamuri Balakrishna does not usually entail in his career. The fans love how he portrayed a mature and closer to his own age character on the big screen and has carried on forward how the father-daughter kind of chemistry with Sreeleela’s character he shares as well.

Check out the tweets here

The craze and love Nandamuri Balakrishna shares in the realm of Telugu cinema offers a lot beyond the likeness of many others. The way he has had an ardent fan circle even after decades of being in the industry, catering to churning out some great commercial success leads to how engulfed the way he has made a distinctive and unblemished mark in the Telugu cinema industry.

The fact that Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy director who has previously worked with actors like Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej collaborated with Nandamuri Balakrishna surely added to the advantage of the film.

The film also marked the debut Telugu film for Arjun Rampal who plays an antagonist and looks filled with great amounts of swag. Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela in the leading roles offer some fine performances through their roles. Lastly, the underlying aspect that gives goosebumps-filled scores and tracks should not be ignored in any way and S Thaman has definitely delivered.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna led Bhagavanth Kesari locks pre-release business of Rs 63 crores worldwide