Bhagavanth Kesari vs Leo: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Thalapathy Vijay's films to clash at box office during Dussehra

As Dussehra and Sankranthi/Pongal are big festivals for South audiences, the theatrical market is huge. Considering that, several films line up to release during this time. This time, for Dussehra, two biggies like Bhagavanth Kesari and Leo are gearing up for grand releases and both stars are equally popular in their respective regions.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo will be clashing at the box office for Dussehra. While Bhagavanth Kesari is just a Telugu film, Leo is pan-Indian, targeting audiences from all over the corner. But given the fact that Balakrishna enjoys a massive fan base and all of his films became the highest grosser, Leo might find a hard spot to fight in Telugu regions.

Bhagavanth Kesari and Leo clash at box office this Dussehra

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo release date has been announced with the film's official announcement itself. Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is aiming to hit the screens for the Dussehra/Vijayadasami festival on October 19. It is one of the most anticipated and biggest movies from Tamil.

Leo also stars Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist of the film.

Earlier, Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu's Skanda was also in the pipeline for Dussehra's release. However, later they backed out of the race.

Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Ani Ravipudi, will be hitting the big screens on October 19. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is roped in to play the role of antagonist in the film. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead of the film. Actress Sreeleela is also part of the film. The music is composed by S Thaman.

Tiger Nageswara Rao to release for Dussehra or postpone?

Just one day after Bhagavanth Kesari's theatrical release, Ravi Teja's highly anticipated Tiger Nageswara Rao is scheduled to release on October 20. But it's unlikely to release. The makers may postpone the release date as the shoot is underway. And the film is gearing up for pan Indian release.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

ALSO READ: South Talkies: Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Viduthalai Part 1; Tamil films to watch on OTT from 2023’s first half