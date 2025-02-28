Bhairathi Ranagal on OTT: Where to watch Shiva Rajkumar starrer action drama in Tamil and Malayalam online

Shiva Rajkumar starrer movie Bhairathi Ranagal recently debuted online with its world premiere. Now, the movie is set to begin streaming in Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Where to watch Bhairathi Ranagal in Tamil and Malayalam

Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, will begin streaming in Malayalam and Tamil on February 28, 2025, on Sun NXT. The platform made the official announcement through its social media handle.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), it was penned, “A tale of power and redemption begins! Bhairathi Ranagal streaming now on Sun NXT."

Check out the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Bhairathi Ranagal

The movie Bhairathi Ranagal is a neo-noir action thriller. The film focuses on the titular character, Bhairathi Ranagal, who ventures from being a law-abiding and responsible lawyer.

However, with several challenges ahead of him, the man transitions to become a prominent, dreaded, yet kind-hearted gangster and crime boss of Karnataka. The movie delves deeply into the character's origin and how he found himself to be helmed with power.

Cast and crew of Bhairathi Ranagal

Shiva Rajkumar plays the lead role in Bhairathi Ranagal, while Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and many more also play other key roles.

The movie, directed by Narthan, is based on a screenplay written by him, with Ravi Basrur providing the musical tracks and scores. The movie’s camera was cranked by Naveen Kumar and was edited by Akash Hiremath.

Coming to Shiva Rajkumar’s work front, the Kannada superstar is next set to appear in a key role in the Ram Charan starrer movie, which is tentatively titled RC16. The film directed by Buchi Babu Sana is touted to be a sports drama flick with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.