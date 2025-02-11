Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release: When and where to watch Shiva Rajkumar starrer as it marks world digital premiere

Shiva Rajkumar starrer Bhairathi Ranagal hit the big screens back on November 15, 2024. After months of release, the movie is making its digital premiere worldwide.

When and where to watch Bhairathi Ranagal

Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, is set to make its world digital premiere on Aha Video on February 13, 2025. The official post was made by the platform itself through their official handle.

In a small note, the post captioned, “A gangster was never born, he was made. Witness the making of Bhairathi Ranagal, streaming from Feb 13.” Interestingly, it is to be noted that the film was previously available for streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2024.

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Bhairathi Ranagal

The movie Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, is a Kannada language neo-noir action thriller. The film focuses on the titular character, Bhairathi Ranagal, who ventures from being a law-abiding and responsible lawyer.

However, with several challenges ahead of him, the man transitions to become a prominent, dreaded, yet kind-hearted gangster and crime boss of Karnataka. The movie delves deeply into the origin of the character and how he found himself to be helmed with power.

The movie serves as the prequel to Mufti, released in 2017 and featured SriiMurali as a co-lead. Along with being a successful venture at the box office, Bhairathi Ranagal also became a critical hit.

Cast and crew of Bhairathi Ranagal

The movie Bhairathi Ranagal features Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, with actors like Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and many more playing key roles.

The movie, directed by Narthan, was based on a screenplay written by him, with Ravi Basrur providing the musical tracks and scores. The movie’s camera was cranked by Naveen Kumar and was edited by Akash Hiremath.