Bhajarangi 2 Review: Amazing visuals and action sequences make this film worth a watch

Title: Bhajarangi 2 (Kannada)

Director: Harsha

Cast: Shivarajkumar, Bhavana, Shruthi

Rating:3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

The much-awaited Kannada film Bhajarangi 2 is finally out into the theatres and the hype of the film is very much high and it lives to the expectations. Starring Shivarajkumar in the lead role and directed by Harsha, the sequel of the film with the same title, released long back, is finally here. Here is the review.

People who have watched the first part, will definitely know that they have some scenes to connect with the sequel. But unfortunately, there is not much of a connection in between the both the first. Bhajarangi 2 has a mix of fantasy and philosophy. As usual, it is all about the good vs evil concept which is known already. But what makes the film worth watching is the fantasy element that is needs an appreciation. With a backdrop of Dhanwantari medicine, an evil guy who wants to destroy the earth with the powers he has, some basic twists and turns with connection to the first part form the crux of the story.

Coming to the performances, Shivarajkumar has taken the entire film onto his shoulders and nailed the show. He excels both as Anji and Bhajarangi on screen. To all his fans, who love watching him on screen, this film is a visual treat. The action sequences he performed will make your heart skip a bit. Bhavana, who played the leading lady in this film is seen mostly in the first half only. She has done a good job and even the supporting cast as well, has given their best.

This film is highly mind-blowing when it comes to the technicalities. The visuals on the big screen look great and it is quite visible that the producers of the film have pumped a lot of money into the making of these scenes. Director Harsha, for the theme of the movie, chose to have Dhanwantari medicine. Most parts of the movie is in flashback mode and the present to past scenes slightly confuse the audience. However, the fantastic visuals and story moves ahead without a hitch in the first half. In the first half, the older sister, whose sentiment is highlighted, wins hearts and make the audiences emotional.

It would have been nice if the director had paid some more attention at the narration part of the film. He focused more on the visual effects and the action sequences and so had missed on a few important things. Some part of the film when it comes to narration, and the story of course, need some rework. The story lacks logic and makes it boring in some parts. The second half seems a bit dragged.

The music, and especially the background music are a huge plus to the film. Even songs are picturised very well. Title track will surely give goosebumps as it is a massy one. The camera work is fantastic and needs a round of applause. On the whole, this film is worth a watch this weekend and is a pucca mass entertainer.