Bhama gets married to love of her life Arun; Check out their first beautiful wedding PHOTOS

Malayalam actress Bhama ties the knot with Arun, a Dubai based businessman Arun on Thursday, January 30 at a convention centre in Kottayam. The much in love couple got married today in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family members. One can see in the first photos from the wedding ceremony, Bhama is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a traditional silk sari while Arun is seen in a white shirt and mundu. The duo looks adorable together. However, one picture that is winning our hearts is of Arun kissing his ladylove on the forehead and its the cutest moment of the newlyweds.

The photos of Arun and Bhama from their wedding have surfaced on social media and fans have been showering the newlyweds with congratulatory messages. The wedding will be followed by a lavish reception in Kochi. A day ago, Bhama shared a few beautiful photos from her mehendi ceremony. Taking it on Instagram, Bhama wrote, "Mehandi adorns the hands & Life takes on a new colour...#Thank uuuu my Besties&my Family u all made my day beautiful." The happiness of getting married to the love of her life clearly reflects on Bhama's face.

According to media reports, Arjun and Nivedyam actress Bhama met each other through their each other's families and rest is the history. Arun has completed his studies from Canada and is Bhama's brother-in-law's classmate. The families of the couple already knew each other.

Here's wishing Arjun and Bhama 'Happy Married' life!