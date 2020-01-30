Bhama Pre Wedding Photos: Nivedyam actress looks gorgeous and joyful with her bridesmaids at mehendi ceremony

Bhama Wedding Photos: One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be Bhama looks gorgeous as ever in a yellow embellished suit as she shares a candid moment with her friends and family at mehendi ceremony.

Malayalam actress Bhama AKA Rekitha Rajendra Kurup is getting married to her soulmate Arun, a Dubai based businessman. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started and her latest photos from the Mehendi ceremony are too beautiful. One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be looks gorgeous as ever in a yellow embellished suit as she shares a candid moment with her friends and family at Mehendi ceremony. Taking it on Instagram, Bhama wrote, "Mehandi adorns the hands & Life takes on a new colour...#Thank uuuu my Besties&my Family u all made my day beautiful."

The happiness of getting married to the love of her life clearly reflects on Bhama's face. She looks happy like never before and fans can't stop showering her with wonderful wishes on social media. The couple will tie the knot at a lavish venue in Kottayam, followed by a grand reception in Kochi. A lot of big celebrities from the Malayalam film industry are expected to attend Bhama and Arjun's wedding reception. According to media reports, Arjun has completed his studies from Canada and is Bhama's brother-in-law's classmate. The families of the couple already knew each other.

Bhama has been away from the film industry since the last four years. In a career spanning over a decade, the actress has starred in over 35 films. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the film Nivedyam directed by A. K. Lohithadas. Before her entry into the film industry, she hosted a show on Surya TV titled Thaali.

