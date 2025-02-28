Bharat Ane Nenu OTT: Where to watch Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani starrer political actioner online

Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu was released in theaters in 2018 and became a commercial success at the box office. The film was one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2018. Apart from its commercial success, the film also managed to garner decent critical reception.

Where to watch Bharat Ane Nenu on OTT

But not many managed to watch Bharat Ane Nenu in the theatres, so here’s everything you need to know about the film’s OTT details and much more.

Bharat Ane Nenu is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in several languages. It is also available on JioHotstar and ZEE5, making it easily accessible to most audiences in India.

Official trailer and plot of Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu language political action drama starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role as CM Bharat.

The political actioner follows the story of Bharat, who returns to India after the demise of his father, the CM of Andhra Pradesh. After returning to India, Bharat sets out on a mission to reform the political structure in his state. However, he faces many obstacles along the way.

Cast and crew of Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu features Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Rao Ramesh, Aamani, and others in key roles. RRR producer D. V. V. Danayya produced the film under the DVV Entertainments banner.

The film was written and directed by ace director Koratala Siva, known for films like Mirchi, Devara: Part 1, and Janatha Garage. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. Tirru and Sreekar Prasad handled the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

Bharat Ane Nenu was the second collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva after their success with Srimanthudu in 2015. Their combo worked out spectacularly in their second film together as well.

Mahesh Babu is currently preparing hard for his intense role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming globe-trotting epic. The actor has been sporting long hair with a rugged beard, getting himself ready for a grueling 2-3 years of shoot for SSMB29.

According to reports, the film’s pre-production work is almost complete and the entire team is ready to go on floors sometime in April.