Bharat Ane Nenu Turns 3: Koratala Siva posts a dialogue from Mahesh Babu starrer; Says Feels more relevant now

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's fans have taken social media by storm already by sharing posters and stills from Bharat Ane Nenu.

Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, which released in 2018 has completed 3 years of its release today. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is a fictional political drama and it sees Mahesh Babu in a very powerful role. Bharat Ane Nenu also features Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Aamani, Devaraj, Posani Krishna Murali, P. Ravi Shankar, Yashpal Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji in supporting roles. Well, as the film has completed 3 years of its release today, director Koratala Siva shared a signature dialogue of Mahesh Babu from the film.

"Everyone should have fear, responsibility...3 years on and these lines from #BharatAneNenu feel more relevant to the times we are in right now!," the director tweeted as he shared a still of Mahesh Babu from the film. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's fans have taken social media by storm already by sharing posters and stills from Bharat Ane Nenu. From his dance steps to mass acting in the film, moviegoers are going gaga as they celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Bharat Ane Nenu.

Meanwhile, the Telugu superstar is working on his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the upcoming film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set to release next year during Sankranti 2022.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×