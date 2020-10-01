Bharat Ratna for SPB: CMs from the Southern states to write to Film Chamber to honour the legendary singer

The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce's president stated that the late singer was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001, Padma Bhushan in 2011 and he should be awarded Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the music industry.

The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce is planning to get letters from Chief Ministers of all South states and request the Central Government to confer Bharat Ratna for the renowned playback singer SP Balasubramaniam. A condolence prayer meeting was held for the singer on Wednesday in Chennai. Speaking in the meeting, the president of the body stated that the late singer was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001, Padma Bhushan in 2011 and he should be awarded Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the music industry.

It should be noted that the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has already sent a letter to Prime Minister recommending the name of late singer SPB for Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country. He remarked that the body is trying to get letters from Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. "Bharat Ratna is not a big thing for his image or his achievements. National Awards, doctorates from so many universities, all state awards... So many awards, we cannot count or even remember them all. He deserves (it)," he said in the meeting.

The condolence meeting which was held on Wednesday was organised by SP Charan’s family and friends. The event was attended by many of his associates and fans, who paid tributes to the late singer. Many celebrities attended the meeting including actors Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Jayaram, Prasanna, singers Chitra, Mano, Unni Menon, music directors Vidyasagar, Devi Sri Prasad, Srikanth Deva, directors P Vasu, Dharani, Seenu Ramasamy among others.

