Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Saiju Kurup’s dark comedy thriller

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu, was released in theaters on April 10, 2026. The film is a sequel to the 2025 movie Bharathanatyam, which received an underwhelming response in theaters but later became a hit following its OTT release.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam Twitter Review

A user took to social media and wrote that Mohiniyattam is like a spoof version of the mega-hit film Drishyam, describing it as a black comedy in which all the jokes land well. They added that the Saiju Kurup starrer is a full-on family entertainer and a decent watch.

Another netizen commented that the film is highly entertaining, with continuous comedy from beginning to end. They mentioned that viewers would enjoy it more if they set aside logic, noting that although it has elements of dark humor, it remains thoroughly fun.

A third user stated that Mohiniyattam is simply superb. They described it as the best Malayalam film they had watched that year and called it a rare kind of film. They added that, like its first part, they enjoyed every single moment without taking their eyes off the screen and rated it 4.5 out of 5.

Additionally, a fourth netizen mentioned that it is the best Malayalam film in the dark comedy genre to have been released in the last ten years. They highlighted that the movie has zero lag moments and no unnecessary scenes or characters, calling it a complete laugh riot from start to finish.

Here are the reactions:

More about Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

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