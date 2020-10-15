Bharathiraja calls Muttiah Muralitharan a traitor; Urges Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of 800

Bharathiraja took to his Twitter space and stated that Vijay Sethupathi should consider walking out of the film as it would hurt the feeling of Tamil people across the globe.

Veteran director Bharathiraja has been expressing his opinions on various issues starting from Irandam Kuththu teaser to the most latest issue of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan. He has stated that Vijay Sethupathi will get support from Tamil people across the globe if he opts out of the film while calling Muttiah Muralitharan a traitor. He suggested that Vijay Sethupathi should not be the face of a traitor and if he does, he will remain so forever.

He mentioned, “Though Muttiah Muralitharan has achieved a lot as a cricketer, he kept silent when the genocide happened, what is the point of all his records? Muthiah Muralitharan is a traitor. My sincere request to Vijay Sethupathi is to walk out of the film. I request him to do this on behalf of Tamil people across the globe. Why should people see your face representing a traitor for years to come? Please see if you can avoid acting in the film.”

A couple of days back the film’s makers released its motion poster and it received severe backlash from the audience. Titled 800, the film will be directed by MS Bhoopathy. Sam CS who directed music for Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Pudhir, has been reportedly roped in to score music for 800. If the reports turn out to be true, it will mark the music director's third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. Rajisha Vijayan, who is playing the leading lady in Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, will reportedly be playing the female lead in the biopic too.

