Bharathiraja clears the air after rumours about his quarantine for COVID 19 surfaced; WATCH video

Following the news about Bharathiraja's quarantine, the director cleared the air stating that he has been tested negative.

At a time when the whole world is battling hard to fight against the ongoing COVID 19 situation, several baseless rumours and fake news about celebrities are surfacing online. In one such incident, Kollywood’s veteran director Bharathiraja’s name was brought up online by a second of media, who claimed that the director has been put under quarantine for COVID 19. Quashing the rumours, the director has put up a video explaining the situation in detail.

With his signature style “En Iniya Tamil Makkale” (My dear Tamil people), Bharathiraja stated that he was not put under quarantine by anyone. He said, “After taking proper permission from the authorities, I travelled to Theni to visit my ailing sister. As I had to travel through many districts of Tamil Nadu, I quarantined myself for my own safety and for that of people around me. I was tested thrice by the officials for the pandemic, and all the results came out to be negative”.

Watch the video right here:

This video came as a huge relief to the fans of the director as the news about his quarantine was being shared wildly by social media users. He also mentioned in the video that he will be working on scripts and that he would soon officially announce his next project. On the work front, he will be seen playing a key role in STR’s Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

