Bharathiraja gets teary eyed as he asks his friend Balu to come back to him in an emotional video; WATCH

In an emotional video, legendary director Bharathiraja, who is also a very close friend of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, recalled his memories with the singer and got emotional. Teary-eyed Bharathiraja can be seen explaining how his journey in the entertainment industry started after SBP produced his first film and how they all enjoyed their youth days. Bharathiraja finished the video with inconsolable sobs as asked his friend ‘Balu’ to come to him soon.

He said, “Balu, get up and come back soon. How do you think you can leave us all behind? No, you cannot do that. You will come back to us. If there’s a truth in the almighty that I pray every day, you will come back to me soon. For the past two days I have been crying without sleep and thinking about you. Now, I’m trying not to cry on screen but I’m unable to control my tears even as I think that you are unwell. Come to me soon, Balu.”

After getting admitted in a Chennai-based private hospital for his treatment for COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health took a toss last week and he got critical. The hospital authorities have announced in their media bulletin that the singer has now become stable but he is still critical. His son SP Charan has also been updating about his health in videos on Instagram.

