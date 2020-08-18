  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bharathiraja gets teary eyed as he asks his friend Balu to come back to him in an emotional video; WATCH

Teary-eyed Bharathiraja can be seen explaining how his journey in the entertainment industry started after SBP produced his first film and how they all enjoyed their youth days.
10833 reads Mumbai
Bharathiraja gets teary eyed as he asks his friend Balu to come back to him in an emotional video; WATCHBharathiraja gets teary eyed as he asks his friend Balu to come back to him in an emotional video; WATCH

In an emotional video, legendary director Bharathiraja, who is also a very close friend of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, recalled his memories with the singer and got emotional. Teary-eyed Bharathiraja can be seen explaining how his journey in the entertainment industry started after SBP produced his first film and how they all enjoyed their youth days. Bharathiraja finished the video with inconsolable sobs as asked his friend ‘Balu’ to come to him soon.

He said, “Balu, get up and come back soon. How do you think you can leave us all behind? No, you cannot do that. You will come back to us. If there’s a truth in the almighty that I pray every day, you will come back to me soon. For the past two days I have been crying without sleep and thinking about you. Now, I’m trying not to cry on screen but I’m unable to control my tears even as I think that you are unwell. Come to me soon, Balu.”

Also Read: SPB’s Critical Health Condition: Sivakumar recalls memories of their old collaborations in an EMOTIONAL video

After getting admitted in a Chennai-based private hospital for his treatment for COVID 19, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health took a toss last week and he got critical. The hospital authorities have announced in their media bulletin that the singer has now become stable but he is still critical. His son SP Charan has also been updating about his health in videos on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement