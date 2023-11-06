Bharathiraja REVEALS he did not take care of Rajinikanth during filming of Kamal Haasan starrer 16 Vayathunile

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two of the biggest names in Tamil cinema today. Although the duo have not acted together in a film for decades now, there have been multiple films that the duo have featured in together in the 1970s.

In fact, Rajinikanth’s maiden film Apoorva Ragangal featured Kamal Haasan in the lead. One of the most popular films that feature Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together is the 1977 romantic drama film 16 Vayathinile which is helmed by Bharathiraja. It was reported by FilmBeat Tamil that Bharathiraja revealed during a recent interview that he did not take proper care of Rajinikanth while filming the 1977 movie.

Bharathiraja opens up about the filming of 16 Vayathinile

Talking in the interview, Bharathiraja revealed that he did not pay much attention to Rajinikanth during the filming of 16 Vayathinile. He said that Kamal Haasan was already established as a child actor, and was paid 35000 rupees for the film, while Rajini was only paid 5000, as he was only a budding actor.

He also mentioned that Kamal Haasan and Sridevi, who was the female lead, received all the attention in the shooting locations, from comforts to food and accommodation. He added that he did not take care of Rajinikanth, and didn’t even bother to ask where he stayed or how he got to the shooting location.

The veteran director also mentioned that none of these deterred Rajinikanth’s focus on the work, and that he acted with full fledged dedication. Bharathiraja said that it is this dedication that Rajinikanth has that propelled him to the position he is in today.

About 16 Vayathinile

16 Vayathinile is a 1977 romantic drama film which features Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film also features Rajinikanth, Goundamani, Ganthimathi and Sathyajith in prominent roles as well. The film dealt with a 16 year old girl, and the challenges she faces in life and how she overcomes them.

The music for the film has been composed by Ilayaraja. The film received much critical acclaim owing to the realistic depiction of villages, as well as the performances by the three main characters.

On the work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s blockbuster film Jailer. He will next be seen in Lal Salaam, the sports drama film which is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Additionally, he is also a part of TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar170. The Petta actor has also signed a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. The film is likely to go on floors in March/April 2024.

As for Kamal Haasan, he will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from that, he is also a part of Indian 2, the much awaited sequel of the 1996 film helmed by Shankar. He has also signed a film with H Vinoth, tentatively titled KH233. Kamal Haasan is also reuniting with Mani Ratnam after a gap of 36 years. The title of the film has just been revealed as Thug Life, and features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan in prominent roles.

