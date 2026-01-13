Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Ravi Teja’s comedy movie

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a comedy-drama film starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. It was released on January 13, 2026, coinciding with this year’s Sankranti festival. If you are planning to watch the movie in theatres this week, here is what netizens have to say about it.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Twitter Review

A user on X (formerly Twitter) writes that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a good film from Ravi Teja after a very long time and describes it as a fresh, funny, and enjoyable movie.

The user says it is a good watch for families and feels that Ravi Teja is back on track with his home-genre films. They mention that the songs are great and note that while the last 15 minutes feel dull, the rest of the film is fine and enjoyable.

The user adds that Ravi Teja’s performance is good to see and observes that his eyes do not look strained this time, which is surprising to them. They conclude that the film is a feast for families, but believe Ravi Teja fans may feel disappointed because there are no fight scenes in the film.

Another netizen writes that they have watched Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and rate it 4 out of 5. They say that Ravi Teja’s acting is very good and encourage friends to go and watch the film this Sankranti.

A third user says that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a so-so movie with a couple of genuinely good comedy sequences. They feel that Sunil is back in form after a long time and say that Ravi Teja is good in a subdued role. They also add that Kishore Tirumala can do much better.

Check out the reactions here:

More about Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India. During his trip to Spain to market his new wine product, he meets Manasa Shetty, the owner of a Spanish company, who falls in love with him.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Ram is already married to Balamani. With several humorous moments, the movie explores how he manages to balance both relationships and how long he can continue this charade.

With Ravi Teja in the lead role, the film also stars Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sathya, and several others in key roles.

