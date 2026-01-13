Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi on OTT: Where to watch Ravi Teja’s comedy film online after its theatrical run

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 13, 2026, coinciding with this year’s Sankranti festival. However, do you know where you will be able to watch the movie online after its theatrical run? Here are the details.

Where to watch Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

The digital and satellite rights of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi are said to have been acquired by ZEE Network. This indicates that the film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 after the completion of its theatrical run. According to Deccan Chronicle, the movie’s rights were acquired for a nominal price when compared to Mass Jathara.

While the movie’s OTT release date has not yet been announced, it is believed that the film will arrive online by mid-February 2026. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Official trailer and plot of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India. During his trip to Spain to market his new wine product, he meets Manasa Shetty, the owner of a Spanish company, who falls in love with him.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Ram is already married to Balamani. With several humorous moments, the movie explores how he manages to balance both relationships and how long he can continue this charade.

Cast and crew of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as co-leads. Apart from the main actors, the film also features Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya, and several others in key roles.

The film is directed by Chitralahari director Kishore Tirumala. The movie’s music and background score are composed by Mickey J. Meyer. Prasad Murella handled the cinematography, while A. Sreekar Prasad served as the editor.

Ravi Teja’s previous project

Ravi Teja was last seen in a lead role in the film Mass Jathara. The action comedy drama was directed by debutant Bhanu Bogavarapu. The film starred Sreeleela as the female co-lead, along with Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Taarak Ponnappa, Ajay Ghosh, and several others in key roles.

