Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja’s romantic comedy drama online

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 13, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. Now, two months after its original release, the movie is slated to arrive on a streaming platform soon.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from March 13, 2026. The official update was shared by the streaming service through its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The wait is over! Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Streaming on ZEE5 from March 13.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India. During his trip to Spain to market his new wine product, he meets Manasa Shetty, the owner of a Spanish company, who falls in love with him.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Ram is already married to Balamani. Filled with several humorous moments, the movie explores how he manages to balance both relationships and how long he can continue the charade.

Cast and crew of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the co-leads. Apart from the main actors, the film also features Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya, and several others in key roles.

The film is directed by Chitralahari director Kishore Tirumala. The movie’s music and background score are composed by Mickey J. Meyer. Prasad Murella handled the cinematography, while A. Sreekar Prasad served as the editor.

Ravi Teja’s work front

After the mixed reception to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Ravi Teja is next set to appear in the lead role in a movie titled Irumudi. Directed by Majili fame Shiva Nirvana, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will be an emotional drama with a strong focus on a father–daughter relationship, marking the actor’s 77th cinematic venture.

With Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra in key roles, the film’s music and background score will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

