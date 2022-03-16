Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh: Pankaj Tripathi clears the air on his Tollywood debut with Pawan Kalyan

He has issued a statement on the matter saying, "Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. I’m an admirer of his work. But as much as I want this news to be true, unfortunately, it’s not. But I do hope I get to work with him someday soon."

Titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, this upcoming venture is being helmed by Harish Shankar. It is further said that Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the heroine opposite Pawan Kalyan in the venture touted to be a mass entertainer. However, the Beast actress has not signed the dotted line yet.

Bankrolled by well-known producers, Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. More details about this latest outing are presently under wraps.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde has experience of working with Harish Shankar in the movie Duvvada Jagannadham - DJ', in which she starred alongside Allu Arjun. Their other collaboration was Gaddalakonda Ganesh with Varun Tej in the lead.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently basking in the success of his last release, Bheemla Nayak which managed to do great business at the box office.