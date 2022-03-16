Bhavana Menon announces comeback to Mollywood with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu; Mammootty launches poster

Bhavana Menon, who has been away from showbiz since quite a few years, has announced her comeback to Malayalam cinema. Today the actress took to her social media handle and her comeback movie, which is titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. Mollywood megastar Mammootty launched the first poster as he welcome her back.

The first poster of the movie features the graphic art of a young girl surrounded by everything she loves in her life. Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, the Malayalam film also stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role. Celebs including Manju Warrier, Jitesh Pillai and others are pouring congratulatory messages to Bhavana on her comeback.

Check out Bhavana Menon's Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn poster here:

In 2017, after Bhavana faced sexual assault, she had taken a break from movies. In a recent interview on Women's day, she opened up about the aftermath of the assault, mental trauma, journey from victim to survivor and more. Malayalam actor Dileep is said to be the main accused in her assault case. In the interview, Bhavana said that it was her decision not to act in Malayalam cinema for five years despite getting film offers from friends and well-wishers.

In January, the actress broke her silence on the assault case involving actor Dileep in a long note on Instagram and received endless support from the Malayalam fraternity including superstars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and others.

