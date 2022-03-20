Bhavana Menon calls Tovino Thomas ‘Super Hero'; Actor returns the favour with a cute comment

Actors Bhavana Menon and Tovino Thomas were part of a flattering social media exercise today. The actress was asked about fellow star Tovino Thomas during a Q/A session with the fans. One of the supporters asked, "Tell something about Tovino Thomas", to which the actress replied, "Super Hero".

Sharing a screenshot of the conversation, the Naaradan actor wrote, "Coming from the real superhero. My first ever onscreen pair. Always special."

You might already know that Tovino Thomas played a superhero in the 2021 flick Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph . The film made it to the OTT platform on 16 December 2021 and received rave reviews from the fans, which was also translated into the movie's performance on the medium.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Menon recently announced her comeback to the Malayalam cinema after 5 years. Adam Joan, the 2017 film, was the actress' last Mollywood project. Now she has signed up to be a part of Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf's upcoming venture, Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. Financed by Renish Abdulkhader, the project also stars Sharaf U. Dheen in the lead.

As per reports, the film is touted to be a family drama with a cute love story. The team is reportedly planning to start the shoot for the movie by May first week. One of the main locations for the schedule is said to be Thrissur. M-Town celebs have given a warm welcome to the star on her re-entry.