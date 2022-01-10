Bhavana Menon makes a brave move & opens up on assault case involving actor Dileep: Not been an easy journey

"The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor," says actress Bhavana Menon as she opens up about a trauma she faced 5 years ago. The Malayalam actress breaks her silence on the assault case involving actor Dileep. Sharing a long note on Instagram, she wrote, "For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me."

Her post further read, "Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice."

Bhavana also thanked everyone for standing by her as she promises to continue this journey to see justice prevail. "To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thankyou for your love, she mentioned in her note on Instagram

For the unversed, Bhavana is addressing the kidnapped, attacked and molested case that took place in Kochi in 2017. Malayalam actor Dileep is said to be the main accused in the actress' assault case. The Indian media and police withheld Bhavana’s name, identity as per the Indian law.

