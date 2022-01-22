Bhavana Menon shares lovely pics as she celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with husband Naveen

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband Naveen. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared lovely pics along with a note to wish her husband a special day.

Bhavana Menon took to Instagram handle and shared a few candid pics with their husband Naveen. The couple looks cute and madly in love with each other. She also penned a funny yet relatable note to wish him.

The actress wrote, “Marriage lets you annoy one special person for the rest of your life! Mine.” Bhavana ended the note with a loving heart emoji.

A few days ago, after 5 long years, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon, today, took a brave move by breaking her silence on the 2017 case in which she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala. The assault case involved Malayalam actor Dileep as the mastermind along with other few. In a long Instagram post, Bhavana also mentioned how she faced humiliation over the years.