Bhavana Menon's comeback Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu releases tomorrow; Jackie Shroff, Madhavan others wish

Bhavana Menon, who has been away from showbiz since quite a few years, has announced her comeback to Malayalam cinema with a film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. The film is set to hit the big screens this Friday, February 24. As the film is nearing release, she has received a warm welcome from the whole Indian movie fraternity. Actors Jackie Shroff, R Madhavan. Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy among others extended wishes to the actress on her comeback to Malayalam cinema. The makers of ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’ dropped a video, where all the stars can be seen wishing Bhavana Menon on her comeback. “Welcome Back Bhavana,” they said, sending their love.

Bhavana Menon penned a heartfelt note as she received love from her co-stars in Mollywood. She wrote, @ntikkakkakkorupremandaarnnu releases tomorrow! So many emotions, uncontrollable nervousness and palpitation, but most importantly gratitude to everyone who supported me in this journey, everyone who insisted that I should start working in Malayalam cinema! So another innings begins from tomorrow. Thank you so much for the love my dear @actormaddy @kunchacks @tovinothomas @apnabhidu @manju.warrier @pillumani @jiteshpillaai @par_vathy." Take a look at celebs wishing Bhavana Menon for her comeback: