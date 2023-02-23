Bhavana Menon's comeback Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu releases tomorrow; Jackie Shroff, Madhavan others wish
Bhavana Menon, who has been away from showbiz since quite a few years, has announced her comeback to Malayalam cinema with a film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. The film is set to hit the big screens this Friday, February 24. As the film is nearing release, she has received a warm welcome from the whole Indian movie fraternity.
Actors Jackie Shroff, R Madhavan. Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy among others extended wishes to the actress on her comeback to Malayalam cinema. The makers of ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’ dropped a video, where all the stars can be seen wishing Bhavana Menon on her comeback. “Welcome Back Bhavana,” they said, sending their love.
Bhavana Menon penned a heartfelt note as she received love from her co-stars in Mollywood. She wrote, @ntikkakkakkorupremandaarnnu releases tomorrow! So many emotions, uncontrollable nervousness and palpitation, but most importantly gratitude to everyone who supported me in this journey, everyone who insisted that I should start working in Malayalam cinema! So another innings begins from tomorrow. Thank you so much for the love my dear @actormaddy @kunchacks @tovinothomas @apnabhidu @manju.warrier @pillumani @jiteshpillaai @par_vathy."
About Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn
Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, the Malayalam film also stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role. The film also has Saniya Rafi, Ashokan, and Anarkali Nasar in supporting roles. The actress was last seen in the Malayalam film Adam Joan, which was released in 2017. After 5 years, she will be marking her return on the big screen as an actress.
In March 2022, Mollywood megastar Mammootty launched the first poster as he welcomed her back. In 2017, after Bhavana faced sexual assault, she had taken a break from movies.
