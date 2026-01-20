Bhavana reflects on staying away from Malayalam cinema for years: ‘I said no to Prithviraj and even a Mammootty film’

Bhavana is set to hit the big screen with the movie Anomie, slated for release on January 30, 2026. Ahead of its release, the actress reflected on her career trajectory in Malayalam cinema, explaining why she had stayed away from it for a long time while continuing to work in Kannada films.

Bhavana opens up on staying away from Malayalam cinema for a while

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Bhavana opened up about how she unintentionally stayed away from Malayalam cinema despite receiving multiple offers over the years.

The actress said, “I don’t plan anything nowadays. It was never my plan, but it just happened that way. I suddenly felt that I should stay away from Malayalam cinema. Maybe it was a momentary thought, but I felt comfortable that way. I did Adam Joan, I got married, and I spent time with my family, but somewhere down the line, I felt comfortable not being here, feeling disconnected from what was happening.”

“I took that sabbatical; it was my choice. Even then, some of my friends from Malayalam cinema constantly called me and asked me to do a movie, at least to listen to a script. From Aashiq Abu to Prithviraj, Jayasurya, and even one Mammukka (Mammootty) film, they reached out. But I said no. If you ask me why I said no, I don’t really have an answer, but I was okay with it. I had no plans to do Malayalam films. I was comfortable doing Kannada movies, going back home, and living in my comfort zone,” she added.

Bhavana further shared that Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, the Malayalam film co-starring Sharaf U Dheen, marked her return to the industry after many years. She revealed that she initially wanted to decline even listening to the script, but was persuaded to reconsider what she was gaining by staying away from Malayalam cinema. This reflection ultimately led to her comeback.

Bhavana’s upcoming movie

Bhavana will next be seen in a lead role alongside Rahman in the Malayalam sci-fi thriller Anomie. Directed by Riyas Marath, the film also stars Shebin Benson, Drishya Raghunath, Binu Pappu, and several others in key roles.

