Bheem for Ramaraju: Ram Charan kills it with his fierce avatar in THIS special birthday video from RRR

Jr NTR has unveiled Ram Charan's video from RRR and it's time for a triple celebration. One can see in the video, Ram Charan is in a fierce avatar as Ramaraju and it is sure to leave you stunned.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR-Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama has been the talk of the town since its inception. RRR is a story about two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The makers of RRR recently released the first motion poster of the film and it has only set high expectations among the moviegoers. Now treating Ram Charan and his fans with a new surprise on the actor's birthday, the makers have released #BheemforRamaraju video. The 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus spread has still kept moviegoers connected with their favourite actors.

Well, the makers decided to surprise Ram Charan with a digital gift. Jr NTR has unveiled Ram Charan's video from RRR and its time for a triple celebration. Along with his birthday and RRR first look, the fans of the actor are also celebrating his Twitter comeback. One can see in the video, Ram Charan is in a fierce avatar and it is sure to leave you stunned.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan took to Twitter and asked his fans to stay indoors as his birthday gift. He tweeted, "I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. Hugging face...With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe."

RRR will also feature , , Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in important roles. The magnum opus is set to release on January 8, 2021.

WATCH Ram Charan's birthday special video here:

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More