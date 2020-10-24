Bheemasena Nalamaharaja director gets candid about his upcoming project: The film is a tribute to the chefs

The director opened up about what inspired him to direct the film and how he came up with the unique concept of having a film with food as its main concept.

One of the most awaited movies of the South entertainment industry in the upcoming film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film’s trailer was released recently and it promises an emotional and heart warming family drama. Talking in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about what inspired him to direct the film of this genre and how everything came together. Stating that the film will make people realise the emotions behind food, he also opened up about his take on OTT releases.

Karthik said, “I come from a family of chefs. I know how memory and food are incorporated. This film is not only a different genre but also a tribute to all the chefs in the food is the most important factor in our culture and it has a huge history. Inspired with all the medical facts related to food and our culture, I directed the film”. About the film’s direct OTT release, the director added that though he made the film for theatre audience, he was happy that it is reaching a wider audience.

Pushkar Films, which bankrolled Jeerjimbe, has also produced Bheemasena Nalamaharaja along with Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth M Rao. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. The film will get a direct release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

