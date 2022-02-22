Bheemla Nayak and Ajith's Valimai makers gear up for grand pre-release events; DETAILS INSIDE

Pawan Kalyan and Ajith Kumar will be returning to the big screens with some powerful performances. While Pawan Kalyan will star in Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak, Ajith Kumar will play the lead in H. Vinoth’s Valimai. The makers of both the highly anticipated projects will host grand pre-release events for their films. The pre-release bash for Bheemla Nayak has been scheduled for 23rd February from 6:30 PM onwards.

The event was earlier slated to take place yesterday but it was pushed due to the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The makers informed the fans about the delay via social media. The Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer will release in the theatres from 25 February.

The Ajith Kumar fans will witness the pre-release celebration for the film today in Hyderabad. The makers also organized a pre-release party in Bangalore yesterday. The producer of the film, Boney Kapoor has been promoting the venture rigorously. The project will be the second collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai. These two have further join hands for another venture tentatively titled AK61.

Ajith Kumar will be essaying the part of a cop named Arjun in the film, who becomes a convict in order to take revenge on the man who did him wrong. Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the antagonist in the film, picking a fight with cop Arjun. The much talked about venture will hit the theatres from 24 February.

With two promising films reaching silver screens this week, the moviegoers have a lot to look forward to