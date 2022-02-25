Bheemla Nayak FDFS: Fans begin celebrations as they flock to watch Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati's action film

The much awaited and anticipated film of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak has finally hit the theatres. This anticipated Tamil film has been the talk of the town over the last few weeks, and the film's FDFS screening has begun all over the Telugu states. Fans flocked to theatres in the early morning to watch the action film and have also begun celebrations.

Fans have been spotted welcoming the film of their favorite actor on the beats of drums, dance, mass cheer, and a lot of happiness. While the euphoria is high in Telangana, Bheemla Nayak is facing some issues with screening in major parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Several videos of fans enjoying the movie in theatres have surfaced on social media and it seems pure joy. They can be seen shouting and celebrating every scene of Powerstar on the big screen. Bheemla Nayak is expected to create rage at the box office and break records.



Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the remake. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film's screenplay is written by Trivikram Srinivas and the music is by S Thaman.

