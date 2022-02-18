Bheemla Nayak gets U/A certificate; Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Vaashi’ first look out tomorrow by Samantha

Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak has received the U/A certificate from the censor board. The Telugu outing is the retelling of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon as the core cast. The film talks about the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-havaldar, and Ayyappan Nair, an upright police officer. The subject of the film surely holds the potential to be a blockbuster. Bheemla Nayak has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments and will hit the theatres on 25 February.

Check out the post below:

K. Chandran is responsible for the film’s cinematography and the screenplay for Bheemla Nayak has been penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Meanwhile, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also being remade in Hindi. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the project will feature John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor as the lead.

Another interesting piece of news from the film world is about Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas starrer Vaashi. The first look poster of the film will be revealed by superstar Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tomorrow at 4 pm. Tovino Thomas informed about the latest update from the film on Twitter. Vaashi has been directed by Vishnu Raghav. In January 2021, Mohanlal announced the title for this Malayalam flick. While the project details are still under wraps, the first look poster will surely help the audience to get a feel of the film.

We wish both the films huge success.