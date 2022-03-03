Bheemla Nayak to have a sequel? Here's what Rana Daggubati has to say

Rana Daggubati, who appeared as Daniel Shekhar in Pawan Kalyan's recent release 'Bheemla Nayak' revealed his take on the sequel to the movie.

Rana interacts with the media for the first time after the movie release. The 'Leader' actor talks on multiple topics.

Speaking on his role 'Daniel Shekhar' in 'Bheemla Nayak', Rana Daggubati said, he is extremely happy for being appreciated for the role.

Though Rana had watched the Malayalam's original version 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', he had to unlearn a few things to reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in 'Bheemla Nayak'.

"In Bheemla, we had to bring in that native flavor, which is different from the Malayalam's original. My role in Bheemla Nayak is more flamboyant, and I took reference from Robert Downey Jr's character in Marvel's 'Iron Man'. I could relate my Danny character with that", Rana Daggubati said.

On being quizzed about the 'Bheemla Nayak' sequel, Rana said, "I don't think Bheemla will have any sequel to it. The story quite ended where it has to".

Rana Daggubati also mentions that his father, producer Suresh Babu, who is not very good at complimenting, had congratulated him for his work in 'Bheemla Nayak'.

"My dad complimented me for 'Baahubali', and after that, now for 'Bheemla'. He is someone who does not use superlatives or exaggerate. So, that makes it all special for me, when he appreciates".

It was Rana Daggubati's acting in 'Bheemla Nayak' that left a lasting impression, especially for his villainy in some face-off sequences with Pawan Kalyan.

