Bheemla Nayak: Makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer announce a BIG UPDATE on former's birthday

The Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back after his sabbatical from movies and gave the biggest hit of this year yet with Vakeel Saab. Rana Daggubati is the prodigal actor. Both the actors are teaming up together for a multistarrer Telugu film, which is the remake of the popularly acclaimed Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). The movie, which was tentatively referred PSPKRana has been titled, Bheemla Nayak.

The makers of the film are a bang by announcing back to back updates and exciting fans. After breaking the internet with Pawan Kalyan's glimpse video, the makers announced that the first single of the film will be released on September 2, coincide with the birthday of Pawan Kalyan. It is said to be the title song, which will be Pawan Kalyan’s introduction song. However, the official time of the song release is yet to be announced.

On Independence Day, the first glimpse of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan was unveiled and took the internet by storm as fans loved every bit of the actor. He is essaying a powerful and headstrong police officer named Bheemla Nayak. It is one of the fastest Telugu film teasers to touch the milestone.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) fame. Dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas. Nithya Menen will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan and Aishwarya Rajesh opposite Rana. Music is composed by S Thaman. The movie is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.