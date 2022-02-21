Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer off to a great start with premier pre-sales in US

The much-awaited action-packed entertainer Bheemla Nayak is all set to create a power storm in theatres worldwide on February 25th. 2022, especially, February, March and April are set to witness a bounty of potential blockbusters. After Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan is expected to continue his longest unbroken winning streak. Talking about the premier pre-sales in the USA, Bheemla Nayak has crossed USD 300k mark already from 92 locations.

Pawan Kalyan is set to break his own records with the mega release of Bheemla Nayak. Going by the pre-release buzz on social media, the makers of the film can expect terrified audiences in the cinema halls and towering ticket sales in the coming days. Saagar K Chandra directorial is expected to witness excellent opening is many locations, not only in the USA but also in India.

Fans are delighted and have been anticipating to watch the movie in theatres ever since the makers announced the release date of the film. The early estimate numbers for the film looks good. Let's wait and watch what's in the store.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. The Telugu version is helmed by Saagar K Chandra while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, S Thaman has rendered soundtracks for the movie.

Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon are the leading ladies opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana respectively. Cinematography and editing are performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

