Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer's trailer to drop on February 21

The much awaited news of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak is here. The trailer is set to take storm on February 21. On the same day, the pre-release event will also take place in Hyderabad and Minister KT Rama Rao and Talsani Srinivas Yadav have been invited as the chief guest.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Pawan Kalyan on a motorbike with people in the background in folded hands. The movie has set major expectations owing to the multi starrer craze in Tollywood.