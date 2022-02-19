Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer's trailer to drop on February 21

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:58 PM IST  |  10.3K
   
Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati trailer February 21
The much awaited news of Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak is here. The trailer is set to take storm on February 21. On the same day, the pre-release event will also take place in Hyderabad and Minister KT Rama Rao and Talsani Srinivas Yadav have been invited as the chief guest.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Pawan Kalyan on a motorbike with people in the background in folded hands. The movie has set major expectations owing to the multi starrer craze in Tollywood.

Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K. Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) movie fame. Dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies. Music is composed by S. Thaman, while Navin Nooli handles editing. 

For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak was among the big Sankranthi releases but got postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 cases and to evade box office clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. However, they got postponed because of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now Bheemla Nayak is scheduled on February 25 and fans are super excited for it.

