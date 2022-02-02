Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan starrer producer confirms release on scheduled date but on THIS condition

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is one of the most awaited movies in Tollywood. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the multi-starrer movie on the big screen, the producer confirmed that Bheemla Nayak will hit the theatres as scheduled on February 25 but only if the night lockdown in Andhra Pradesh is lifted. Yesterday itself, Andhra Pradesh extended its night curfew to February 15 so it is to be awaited and watch. If the night curfew is lifted, Bheemla Nayak will release as planned.

Producer Naga Vamsi in a media interaction said, "Bheemla Nayak will release only after the night curfew is lifted in AP."

However, many South movies have locked their releases as the makers don't want the movies to clash with each other. If Bheemla Nayak gets postponed from February, the makers have locked April 15 as another release date. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, night curfew, and theatres, the makers of Bheemla Nayak will make a decision.

For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak was among the big Sankranthi releases but got postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 cases and to evade box office clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. However, they got postponed because of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the remake. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film's screenplay is written by Trivikram Srinivas and the music is by S Thaman.

Also Read: DJ Tillu Trailer Out: Romance to comedy, Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Neha Shetty starrer is highly entertaining