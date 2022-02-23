Bheemla Nayak Pre-Release Bash: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati grace the event looking handsome as ever

Pawan Kalyan is gracing the pre-release event of his film Bheemla Nayak in Hyderabad, and he is accompanied by none other than his co-star Rana Daggubati. Pawan Kalyan is seen donning a simple black shirt, and Rana Daggubati is twinning with him in casual attire. The first glimpses from the much-awaited bash are finally here for you to see.

The pre-release event is being held at the Telangana State Special Police Battalion ground in Yousufguda. Keeping in view the scale of the event, the Police even issued some traffic guidelines beforehand.

Check out the pictures below:

The event was earlier scheduled to take place on February 21 but was delayed as a mark of respect after the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Producers Sithara Entertainments wrote on Twitter, “Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!"

The makers also recently released the trailer of the action drama. This gripping trailer lets us in into this prominent rivalry tale. Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam flick Ayyappanum Koshiyum, helmed by late director Sachy.

The film also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon, who will be paired opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggabuti respectively.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, S Thaman has composed the song list for the movie. Meanwhile, Ravi K Chandran is responsible for the camera work and Naveen Nooli for Editing.

Meanwhile, fans do not have to wait to enjoy the film for too long as Bheemla Nayak is releasing in theatres on 25 February.