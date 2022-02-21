Bheemla Nayak pre-release event postponed as AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passes away

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is one of the most sought after films in Tollywood right now. The makers of the highly-awaited movie were all set to host a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad today. However, due to some unfortunate circumstances, the pre-release event has been postponed. A fresh date for the event is expected to be announced soon.

It was also reported earlier that Telangana Minister KTR is likely to be roped in as the chief guest for the event. The makers decided to delay the pre-release event for Bheemla Nayak as a mark of respect after the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The politician breathed his last today after suffering from a massive heart attack. He left for heavenly abode at the age of 50.

In the meantime, Bheemla Nayak is set to release in theatres on 25 February and the film has received a U / A certificate from the censor board. The film is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon as leads.

Saagar K Chandra has directed Bheemla Nayak with Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads alongside Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. The film talks about the conflict between an influential ex-havaldar, and a morally sound police officer. Bheemla Nayak has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments and has music scored by renowned composed S Thaman. Ahead of their project’s release, S Thaman shared a nostalgic photo of him getting a warm hug from Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read: Balakrishna expresses grief & offers condolences as AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passes away