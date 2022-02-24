Bheemla Nayak Pre Release: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati twin in black; Samyuktha, Trivikram attend; PICS

The grand pre release event of the much anticipated movie Bheemla Nayak took place yesterday and it was a pure visual treat for fans. The event was a star-studded one with big personalities including Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggunati, Samyukta Menon, Trivikram Srinivas and politicians KT Rama Rao and Talsani Srinivas Yadav as chief guests. We have papped the stars at the event and they look stunning as always.

Pawan Kalyan skipped his traditional kurta look and opted for formal wear in a black shirt and cream pants. The actor looked handsome and fans went gaga over his appearance. Another lead actor of the film, Rana also dressed up for the grand event in a white t-shirt and paired up with a black shirt and jeans. Well, guess what, Pawan Kalyan and Rana twinned for the night in black and looked beyond good.

Samyukta Menon, who is marking her debut in Tollywood, looked beautiful in a beige saree. She pairs her embroidery saree with a neatly work blouse, subtle good jewellery and looked gorgeous.

Check out pics here:

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. The Telugu version is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, S Thaman has rendered soundtracks for the movie. Nithya Menen is the leading lady of the film.

Bheemla Nayak is Censor certified and has received UA certification from the CBFC. The run-time of the film is nearly 141 minutes. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25.

