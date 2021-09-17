Bheemla Nayak: Rana Daggubati as Blitz Of Daniel Shekar is an aggressive guy; FL to be out on Sept 20

Rana Daggubati is playing the lead role alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the highly anticipated flick Bheemla Nayak. Pawan Kalyan’s first look as Bheemla Nayak garnered massive response and now, it's time for Rana Daggubati’s first look. The pre-look poster from the film shows Rana as a wealthy and aggressive guy.

Sharing the teaser look, Rana Daggubati wrote, "DANIEL SHEKAR on the way!!. Get ready to experience the #BLITZofDANIELSHEKAR from 20th Sep." Bheemla Nayak is releasing as a Sankranthi special on January 12, 2022. Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie on grand scale under Sithara Entertainments.

The Baahubali actor's first look will be revealed on the 20th of this month and fans clearly, cannot keep calm. Rana and Pawan Kalyan coming together is itself one of the highlights of the film. The pre-look poster shows him as a wealthy and aggressive guy. While the gold ornaments on his right hand represent his affluence, the veins on his hand epitomize his aggression. His look and shirt is something that looks interesting.

Music by SS Thaman, Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12th for Sankranthi, 2022.