Bheemla Nayak: Rana Daggubati pens an heartfelt note as his Pawan Kalyan co-satrrer takes box office by storm

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak was released on February 25 and has been getting tremendous response from all quarters. Fans have accepted the film with an open heart and the box office records are creating rage. Bheemla Nayak turned out to be another biggest blockbuster in Tollywood.

On that note, Rana Daggubati penned a heartfelt note the big day was all of surprises. He wrote in the tweet, "Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts@saagar_chandrakthe awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyangaru for the opportunity!! #BheemlaNayakMania."

The team of Bheemla Nayak including producers and Trivikram Srinivas celebrated the blockbuster success of the movie. The team burnt firecrackers and cut the cake to celebrate the success.

Many celebs including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar and others are pouring congratulatory messages to the Bheemla Nayak team.

Bheemla Nayak US premiere collections are reportedly record-breaking and phenomenal. Trade pundits predict that Bheemla Nayak will surely find a place among the top 10 premiere grosser of Telugu cinema in the USA.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as female leads.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak: RGV wipes the slate clean as he heaps praises on Pawan Kalyan; Calls him 'Tsunami'