Bheemla Nayak Release Date: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer makers share a major update

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 12, will now either release on February 25 or April 1. The makers of the film have released an official statement clarifying that the release date of the film will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Sharing an official statement regarding the film's release date, Sithara Entertainment tweeted, "As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!."

Take a look:

Also Read: Just In: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR gets a release date; In your nearby theatres on March 25