Bheemla Nayak release delayed: Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati starrer to be out in February 2022

Sad news for Pawan Kalyan fans as the release of the actor’s highly anticipated outing Bheemla Nayak has been postponed. Sharing the news on Twitter, the makers of the film wrote, “#BheemlaNayak couldn't make it for Jan 12 release, due to unavoidable factors. The wait has got a little longer. A POWERFUL treat awaits to storm the theatres on February 25th, 2022.” The film will now be out in theatres on 25 February 2022.

Helmed by filmmaker Chandra Sagar, Bheemla Nayak was earlier set for a Sankranthi release in January 2022. It was among the big films to release at the same time along with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. It is believed that the decision to postpone the release has been taken in order to avoid theatrical clash. Bheemla Nayak makers have been promoting the film as a Sankranthi release; however, the producer’s guild made the film opt for another date. While Radhe Shyam is going to release on 14 January 2022, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR will hit the silver screens on 7 January 2022.

Despite trying hard, #BheemlaNayak couldn't make it for Jan 12 release, due to some unavoidable factors



Fans & telugu audience, the wait has got a little longer. We request you to be with us and support us, you are in for a POWERFUL treat!



Reporting in Theatres, 25th Feb 2022 pic.twitter.com/B166olsf4d — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) December 21, 2021

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in important parts. S Thaman has composed the score for the film and Ravi K. Chandran is responsible for film’s cinematography. Screenplay for Bheemla Nayak has been penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

