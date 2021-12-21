Bheemla Nayak release delayed: Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati starrer to be out in February 2022
Despite trying hard, #BheemlaNayak couldn't make it for Jan 12 release, due to some unavoidable factors— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) December 21, 2021
Fans & telugu audience, the wait has got a little longer. We request you to be with us and support us, you are in for a POWERFUL treat!
Reporting in Theatres, 25th Feb 2022 pic.twitter.com/B166olsf4d
Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in important parts. S Thaman has composed the score for the film and Ravi K. Chandran is responsible for film’s cinematography. Screenplay for Bheemla Nayak has been penned by Trivikram Srinivas.
