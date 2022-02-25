Bheemla Nayak: RGV wipes the slate clean as he heaps praises on Pawan Kalyan; Calls him 'Tsunami'

Ram Gopal Varma's enmity for Pawan Kalyan was quite visible as he always passed comments on the actor, which turn into huge controversies. Recently, the director also took a dig at the trailer saying the film used and abused Pawan to promote Rana. Well, now looks like, the tables have turned as RGV heaped praises on Bheemla Nayak and Pawan Kalyan's performance.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and shared his review after watching Bheemla Nayak. He called the film Thunderstorm and Pawan Kalyan Tsunami. Yes, you read it right. Fans are in shock if RGV has really tweeted positive words about Pawan Kalyan. Although the producer claims he is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan, he has never spoke good about the actor.

"The #BheemlaNayak is like a THUNDERSTORM..@PawanKalyan is like a TSUNAMI.. @RanaDaggubati is neck to neck ..Overall it’s an EARTHQUAKE," RGV tweeted."

He further also said that Bheemla Nayak is Bollywood worth movie as he wrote, "Like I was repeatedly telling I so wish they released #BheemlaNayak in Hindi too ..It would have created an SENSATION."

Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues S Thaman has composed music. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the leading ladies. Bheemla Nayak is receiving a tremendous response as fans are loving the screenplay, the lead pairs' rivalry chemistry and upbeat music. The FDFS opened up early morning and audiences thronged the theatres.

